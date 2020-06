Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage

Absolutely GORGEOUS home in Estrella Mountain Ranch. Amazing backyard with fantastic views and beautiful pool! Easy to keep clean travertine flooring throughout all living areas. House has a formal living / dining room and open floor plan kitchen / family room with island, gas range, and stainless steel refrigerator. Walking distance to elementary school, parks, lakes, etc. Email now. This won't last long!!