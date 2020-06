Amenities

Absolutely gorgeous inside with brand new carpet! This single story 3 bedroom 2 bath waterfront home with a pool in Estrella Mountain Ranch will blow you away! High vaulted ceilings, all bedrooms and living room have ceiling fans, living room has a fireplace. Stainless appliances, breakfast bar, too many extras to list. The views with this home are like no other. The monthly rent includes weekly pool service, membership to the gym, and other Community events. You must see this home!