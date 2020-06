Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill

Everything you need to enjoy the Estrella Community. Tile floors through out. Eat in Kitchen open to dining and great room. 2 bedroom with queen beds. Master bedroom with full master bath walk in closet. Beautiful backyard views with pool in enjoy. BBq and outdoor enjoyment. Estrella amenities include lake, gym, pool, golf and more.