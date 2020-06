Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

THIS 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH, 2039 SQ FT, 2007-BUILT, SINGLE-LEVEL BEAUTY IS READY FOR MOVE IN. FEATURES TILE FLOORING, GRANITE C/TOPS, BREAKFAST BAR, BLACK APPLIANCES (SMOOTHTOP RANGE), OAK CABINETRY, OVERSIZED LAUNDRY ROOM, WALK-IN CLOSETS, DUAL SINKS IN BOTH BATHROOMS AND SEPARATE TUB/SHOWER IN SPLIT MASTER. FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET. REAR COVERED PATIO AND TRIPLE GARAGE AS WELL! LOCATION CLOSE TO I-10 AND CONVENIENT TO ENTIRE SOUTHWEST VALLEY.