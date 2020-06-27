All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 17726 W Granite View Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
17726 W Granite View Dr
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

17726 W Granite View Dr

17726 W Granite View Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17726 W Granite View Dr, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Model home with Incredible community amenities in Estrella Mountain Ranch. - Never leased before gorgeous former model home in amenity rich Estrella Mountain Ranch. Enjoy the incredible amenities for just a one time fee of $100! Pools, bike trails, lakes, and an incredible new gym! This former model has all the upgrades that you'd expect. Custom paint, granite, upgraded carpet, and an incredible kitchen. 3/2 with a den and great backyard. Come see this one quickly.....the pictures don't do the house justice! $10 mthly admin fee, $500 cleaning deposit, $1800 security deposit, 2.5% Goodyear rental tax

Minimum rental requirements (some individual property owner's may vary slightly from this)

Credit score of at least 625
Monthly income of at least three times the monthly rent
Currently employed for at least 12 months
No prior evictions or judgments from previous landlords
No open bankruptcys
Positive rental reference if applicable
No cats

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5094132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17726 W Granite View Dr have any available units?
17726 W Granite View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17726 W Granite View Dr have?
Some of 17726 W Granite View Dr's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17726 W Granite View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17726 W Granite View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17726 W Granite View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 17726 W Granite View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17726 W Granite View Dr offer parking?
No, 17726 W Granite View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 17726 W Granite View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17726 W Granite View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17726 W Granite View Dr have a pool?
Yes, 17726 W Granite View Dr has a pool.
Does 17726 W Granite View Dr have accessible units?
No, 17726 W Granite View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17726 W Granite View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17726 W Granite View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17726 W Granite View Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 17726 W Granite View Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College