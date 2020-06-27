17726 W Granite View Dr

Amenities

Model home with Incredible community amenities in Estrella Mountain Ranch. - Never leased before gorgeous former model home in amenity rich Estrella Mountain Ranch. Enjoy the incredible amenities for just a one time fee of $100! Pools, bike trails, lakes, and an incredible new gym! This former model has all the upgrades that you'd expect. Custom paint, granite, upgraded carpet, and an incredible kitchen. 3/2 with a den and great backyard. Come see this one quickly.....the pictures don't do the house justice! $10 mthly admin fee, $500 cleaning deposit, $1800 security deposit, 2.5% Goodyear rental tax



Minimum rental requirements (some individual property owner's may vary slightly from this)



Credit score of at least 625

Monthly income of at least three times the monthly rent

Currently employed for at least 12 months

No prior evictions or judgments from previous landlords

No open bankruptcys

Positive rental reference if applicable

No cats



