Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool bbq/grill volleyball court

Beautiful rental property in a fantastic community. Community boasts a pool, basketball and sand volleyball courts, lighted walkways, playgrounds and BBQ ramadas. This home features upgraded tile flooring in all the right places, granite counters and upgraded cabinets. Master bathroom has a large garden tub and separate shower. With 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and large covered patio, there is plenty of room! No Pets