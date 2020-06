Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

You will LOVE this charming ranch style home situated in the engaging community of Estrella Mountain Ranch which is rich in tradition with annual events, monthly socials and weekly club gatherings. Enjoy miles of trails and paths, parks, playing fields, or lakes, all framed by the picturesque Estrella Mountains. This open airy, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is sure to please with ceramic tile throughout, and a private, refreshing pebble tech pool to enjoy with family and friends!