17531 W Cardinal Dr

This fantastic single story home just underwent a complete remodel adding elegant touches throughout including: new wood look tile and carpet in bedrooms, brand new paint, cabinets, counter tops, sinks, faucets, light fixtures. With over 1600 square feet this spacious 3 bedroom home is move in ready with gorgeous tile floors flowing through the formal living room, kitchen and family room. Open to the kitchen the family room offers a cozy fireplace and ample space for entertaining your guests, The Brand New Kitchen features elegant quartz counter tops, island, crisp white cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan, along with the family room and the house has a brand new AC, keeping you cool in the summer. With a one-time $100 fee youï¿½??ll receive all access to all Estrella Mountain has to offer, including 72 acres of lakes for boating and fishing, access to the Presidio Residents Club and Starpointe Residents club: gym, patio areas, pool, water park, basketball court, lap pool, library and parks with playgrounds, tennis and picnic areas. Call Mary today at 623-398-5502 add this one to your must see list ï¿½?? it will rent fast!