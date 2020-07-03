All apartments in Goodyear
17531 W Cardinal Dr
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:57 AM

17531 W Cardinal Dr

17531 West Cardinal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17531 West Cardinal Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
This fantastic single story home just underwent a complete remodel adding elegant touches throughout including: new wood look tile and carpet in bedrooms, brand new paint, cabinets, counter tops, sinks, faucets, light fixtures. With over 1600 square feet this spacious 3 bedroom home is move in ready with gorgeous tile floors flowing through the formal living room, kitchen and family room. Open to the kitchen the family room offers a cozy fireplace and ample space for entertaining your guests, The Brand New Kitchen features elegant quartz counter tops, island, crisp white cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan, along with the family room and the house has a brand new AC, keeping you cool in the summer. With a one-time $100 fee youï¿½??ll receive all access to all Estrella Mountain has to offer, including 72 acres of lakes for boating and fishing, access to the Presidio Residents Club and Starpointe Residents club: gym, patio areas, pool, water park, basketball court, lap pool, library and parks with playgrounds, tennis and picnic areas. Call Mary today at 623-398-5502 add this one to your must see list ï¿½?? it will rent fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17531 W Cardinal Dr have any available units?
17531 W Cardinal Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17531 W Cardinal Dr have?
Some of 17531 W Cardinal Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17531 W Cardinal Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17531 W Cardinal Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17531 W Cardinal Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17531 W Cardinal Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17531 W Cardinal Dr offer parking?
No, 17531 W Cardinal Dr does not offer parking.
Does 17531 W Cardinal Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17531 W Cardinal Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17531 W Cardinal Dr have a pool?
Yes, 17531 W Cardinal Dr has a pool.
Does 17531 W Cardinal Dr have accessible units?
No, 17531 W Cardinal Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17531 W Cardinal Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17531 W Cardinal Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 17531 W Cardinal Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17531 W Cardinal Dr has units with air conditioning.
