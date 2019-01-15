17514 W DESERT SAGE Drive

Amenities

Lovely home in Estrella, a Phoenix West Valley premier master planned community. Light and open great room concept features large living and dining area and beautiful kitchen with staggered cabinets, quartz counters and stainless-steel appliances. Three bedrooms and two full baths will accommodate 6 people comfortably. Stunning backyard sits on premium view lot, backing to a treasure of desert and mountain views. Estrella boasts two lakes with walking trails around both, plus world renowned hiking trails and biking trails. Rent includes all utilities, furnishings, linens and dishes. Minimum lease is two months and can go as long as December 2020 if needed. Perfect for a nice Arizona get away or if you are looking to lease for awhile before purchasing a home.