Goodyear, AZ
17514 W DESERT SAGE Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:35 AM

17514 W DESERT SAGE Drive

17514 West Desert Sage Drive · (623) 850-0005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17514 West Desert Sage Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1873 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely home in Estrella, a Phoenix West Valley premier master planned community. Light and open great room concept features large living and dining area and beautiful kitchen with staggered cabinets, quartz counters and stainless-steel appliances. Three bedrooms and two full baths will accommodate 6 people comfortably. Stunning backyard sits on premium view lot, backing to a treasure of desert and mountain views. Estrella boasts two lakes with walking trails around both, plus world renowned hiking trails and biking trails. Rent includes all utilities, furnishings, linens and dishes. Minimum lease is two months and can go as long as December 2020 if needed. Perfect for a nice Arizona get away or if you are looking to lease for awhile before purchasing a home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17514 W DESERT SAGE Drive have any available units?
17514 W DESERT SAGE Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17514 W DESERT SAGE Drive have?
Some of 17514 W DESERT SAGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17514 W DESERT SAGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17514 W DESERT SAGE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17514 W DESERT SAGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17514 W DESERT SAGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17514 W DESERT SAGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17514 W DESERT SAGE Drive does offer parking.
Does 17514 W DESERT SAGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17514 W DESERT SAGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17514 W DESERT SAGE Drive have a pool?
No, 17514 W DESERT SAGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17514 W DESERT SAGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 17514 W DESERT SAGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17514 W DESERT SAGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17514 W DESERT SAGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17514 W DESERT SAGE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17514 W DESERT SAGE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
