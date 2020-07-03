Rent Calculator
17412 W NAVAJO Street
Last updated April 14 2020
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17412 W NAVAJO Street
17412 West Navajo Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
17412 West Navajo Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Cottonflower
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
GREAT LOCATIION WITH NICE 3 BED/2BATH, CLOSE TO i-10 AND SHOPPING,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17412 W NAVAJO Street have any available units?
17412 W NAVAJO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Goodyear, AZ
.
Is 17412 W NAVAJO Street currently offering any rent specials?
17412 W NAVAJO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17412 W NAVAJO Street pet-friendly?
No, 17412 W NAVAJO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Goodyear
.
Does 17412 W NAVAJO Street offer parking?
No, 17412 W NAVAJO Street does not offer parking.
Does 17412 W NAVAJO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17412 W NAVAJO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17412 W NAVAJO Street have a pool?
No, 17412 W NAVAJO Street does not have a pool.
Does 17412 W NAVAJO Street have accessible units?
No, 17412 W NAVAJO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17412 W NAVAJO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17412 W NAVAJO Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17412 W NAVAJO Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17412 W NAVAJO Street does not have units with air conditioning.
