Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

17319 W Monroe St

17319 West Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

17319 West Monroe Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails West

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Awesome community pool and amenities! - Very nice home in fantastic neighborhood. Close to shopping, banks, restaurants, I-10. Excellent community amenities with large parks and awesome pool close by. This home has been newly painted, an upgraded gas range in the kitchen, and has tile throughout entire home. Hard to find a 4 bedroom in this condition at this price! Gorgeous grass backyard! $1300 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee if your small dog is approved. Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%. $10 mthly admin fee, Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2496602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17319 W Monroe St have any available units?
17319 W Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17319 W Monroe St have?
Some of 17319 W Monroe St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17319 W Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
17319 W Monroe St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17319 W Monroe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 17319 W Monroe St is pet friendly.
Does 17319 W Monroe St offer parking?
No, 17319 W Monroe St does not offer parking.
Does 17319 W Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17319 W Monroe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17319 W Monroe St have a pool?
Yes, 17319 W Monroe St has a pool.
Does 17319 W Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 17319 W Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 17319 W Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 17319 W Monroe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17319 W Monroe St have units with air conditioning?
No, 17319 W Monroe St does not have units with air conditioning.
