17319 W Monroe St

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Awesome community pool and amenities! - Very nice home in fantastic neighborhood. Close to shopping, banks, restaurants, I-10. Excellent community amenities with large parks and awesome pool close by. This home has been newly painted, an upgraded gas range in the kitchen, and has tile throughout entire home. Hard to find a 4 bedroom in this condition at this price! Gorgeous grass backyard! $1300 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee if your small dog is approved. Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%. $10 mthly admin fee, Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2496602)