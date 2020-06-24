17260 W NAVAJO Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Single Level POOL home with 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage on a private Cul-de-Sac Lot. Formal Living and Family rooms, eat in kitchen with big island. Split master bedroom with walk-in-closet. BRAND NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING in all the areas around the house getting installed currently. Bedrooms have carpet. Washer/Dryer included for Tenant's use and will not be maintained by the Landlord. Low maintenance front and backyards with desert landscaping. RV gate, covered patio, big side yard and much more. Easy Access to Loop 303.