All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 17260 W NAVAJO Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
17260 W NAVAJO Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:15 PM

17260 W NAVAJO Street

17260 West Navajo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17260 West Navajo Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Cottonflower

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Single Level POOL home with 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage on a private Cul-de-Sac Lot. Formal Living and Family rooms, eat in kitchen with big island. Split master bedroom with walk-in-closet. BRAND NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING in all the areas around the house getting installed currently. Bedrooms have carpet. Washer/Dryer included for Tenant's use and will not be maintained by the Landlord. Low maintenance front and backyards with desert landscaping. RV gate, covered patio, big side yard and much more. Easy Access to Loop 303.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17260 W NAVAJO Street have any available units?
17260 W NAVAJO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17260 W NAVAJO Street have?
Some of 17260 W NAVAJO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17260 W NAVAJO Street currently offering any rent specials?
17260 W NAVAJO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17260 W NAVAJO Street pet-friendly?
No, 17260 W NAVAJO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17260 W NAVAJO Street offer parking?
Yes, 17260 W NAVAJO Street offers parking.
Does 17260 W NAVAJO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17260 W NAVAJO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17260 W NAVAJO Street have a pool?
Yes, 17260 W NAVAJO Street has a pool.
Does 17260 W NAVAJO Street have accessible units?
No, 17260 W NAVAJO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17260 W NAVAJO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17260 W NAVAJO Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17260 W NAVAJO Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17260 W NAVAJO Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College