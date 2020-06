Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This home is a must see recently painted inside and out, Just installed tile down stairs and plank flooring upstairs. Bedrooms upstairs have new carpet and pad.It is very spacious with a bonus room/loft upstairs that is cable ready and has two built-in study desks! Master suite is exceptionally large and has it's own private deck. There are 3 full size bathrooms.ONE FULL BATH AND BEDROOM DOWN STAIRS. Large kitchen with one of the biggest pantry you've ever seen! Lovely neighborhood and good school districts.