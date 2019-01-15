All apartments in Goodyear
16914 S 180TH Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:35 PM

16914 S 180TH Avenue

16914 South 180th Avenue · (602) 919-0334
Location

16914 South 180th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1418 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Seasonal Rental. Beautifully upgraded home in Guard Gated Adult Community at CantaMia. Master Bedroom with Bath/ double sinks, nice size walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Guest Bedroom, full Bath plus a Den. Bright Kitchen with lots of Cabinets, Island / Breakfast Bar, Granite Counter tops plus all Appliances. Spacious Great Room and Dinette with walk-out to a covered patio to relax with amazing views of the Lake and surrounding Mountains.***You can rent this gorgeous home and get the feel of resort style living before you can build the new one***MUST SEE***THIS BEAUTY***1 year Lease @ 1,500 a month, 6 months Lease or less @ 1,700 a month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16914 S 180TH Avenue have any available units?
16914 S 180TH Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16914 S 180TH Avenue have?
Some of 16914 S 180TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16914 S 180TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16914 S 180TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16914 S 180TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16914 S 180TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16914 S 180TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16914 S 180TH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 16914 S 180TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16914 S 180TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16914 S 180TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 16914 S 180TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16914 S 180TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16914 S 180TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16914 S 180TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16914 S 180TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 16914 S 180TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16914 S 180TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
