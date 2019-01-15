16914 S 180TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Seasonal Rental. Beautifully upgraded home in Guard Gated Adult Community at CantaMia. Master Bedroom with Bath/ double sinks, nice size walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Guest Bedroom, full Bath plus a Den. Bright Kitchen with lots of Cabinets, Island / Breakfast Bar, Granite Counter tops plus all Appliances. Spacious Great Room and Dinette with walk-out to a covered patio to relax with amazing views of the Lake and surrounding Mountains.***You can rent this gorgeous home and get the feel of resort style living before you can build the new one***MUST SEE***THIS BEAUTY***1 year Lease @ 1,500 a month, 6 months Lease or less @ 1,700 a month