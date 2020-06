Amenities

BACK ON MARKET! Previously Approved Applicants Backed Out!

Large, Open, Single Level Home in Goodyear conveniently located just off the I-10 / Loop 303; 3 Bed / 2 Bath; Office/Den; Living Room with Decorative Nooks & Ledges; Beautiful Arches; Large Kitchen Island; Dining Area; Double Sinks in Master Bath with Separate Tub & Shower; Walk-In Closet; Tile in All the Right Places; Inside Laundry Room; ALL Appliances INCLUDED; Low-Maintenance Desert Landscaping in Front/Back; 2-Car Garage