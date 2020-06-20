All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:31 AM

16796 W Pierce Street

16796 West Pierce Street · (480) 756-9922
Location

16796 West Pierce Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 2682 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful single story corner lot home welcomes you with a large open floor plan. Home features 7 beds, 2 baths (one bath with walk-in shower), 2 car garage, covered patio, vaulted ceilings, security door, beautiful kitchen with large island, walk-in pantry and plenty of cabinets. New tile and fresh interior paint throughout the house. Spacious master with dual sink and huge walk-in closet. Near I-10 Freeway, shopping, dining, hospital and park. Quiet, well maintained neighborhood. Call today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16796 W Pierce Street have any available units?
16796 W Pierce Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16796 W Pierce Street have?
Some of 16796 W Pierce Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16796 W Pierce Street currently offering any rent specials?
16796 W Pierce Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16796 W Pierce Street pet-friendly?
No, 16796 W Pierce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16796 W Pierce Street offer parking?
Yes, 16796 W Pierce Street does offer parking.
Does 16796 W Pierce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16796 W Pierce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16796 W Pierce Street have a pool?
No, 16796 W Pierce Street does not have a pool.
Does 16796 W Pierce Street have accessible units?
No, 16796 W Pierce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16796 W Pierce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16796 W Pierce Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16796 W Pierce Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16796 W Pierce Street does not have units with air conditioning.
