16796 W Pierce Street

This beautiful single story corner lot home welcomes you with a large open floor plan. Home features 7 beds, 2 baths (one bath with walk-in shower), 2 car garage, covered patio, vaulted ceilings, security door, beautiful kitchen with large island, walk-in pantry and plenty of cabinets. New tile and fresh interior paint throughout the house. Spacious master with dual sink and huge walk-in closet. Near I-10 Freeway, shopping, dining, hospital and park. Quiet, well maintained neighborhood. Call today to schedule your private showing!