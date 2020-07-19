16748 W Durango St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Price Improvement! Like-new Canyon Trails beauty that is ready to be called home! 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with amazing large yard, pool & 3 car garage. This home is a terrific size, on a great lot! A large gated porch area at entry, that opens the home to a large formal living/dining area, and terrific family room and kitchen. One downstairs bedroom. 3 more bedrooms, and loft upstairs, all with great storage options. Lots of storage space throughout home. Great outdoor covered patio, with entertainment space in backyard. Beautiful pool, with water feature. Home is close to lots of parks and playgrounds. Canyon Trails is close to the newly expanded 303 and Goodyear Ballpark. Call today for details. POOL SERVICE IS INCLUDED...



***AVAILABLE 1/18/2019*** To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent to locate the home or to view additional homes.