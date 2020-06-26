16611 W CULVER Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

This recently built home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and is ready for immediate move in. Are you looking for modern convenience and efficiencies? Look no further, this open concept home features digital thermostats, upgraded insulation, dual glazed windows, tankless hot water heater, you can't get much better! in addition to the efficiencies, this home has a split floor plan, well appointed kitchen and separate laundry room. The neighborhood offers a community pool, parks and lighted walked paths. Great location, just off the I-10! See it today, it's sure to lease fast!