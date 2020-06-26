All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 16611 W CULVER Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
16611 W CULVER Street
Last updated August 17 2019 at 8:09 PM

16611 W CULVER Street

16611 West Culver Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16611 West Culver Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This recently built home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and is ready for immediate move in. Are you looking for modern convenience and efficiencies? Look no further, this open concept home features digital thermostats, upgraded insulation, dual glazed windows, tankless hot water heater, you can't get much better! in addition to the efficiencies, this home has a split floor plan, well appointed kitchen and separate laundry room. The neighborhood offers a community pool, parks and lighted walked paths. Great location, just off the I-10! See it today, it's sure to lease fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16611 W CULVER Street have any available units?
16611 W CULVER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16611 W CULVER Street have?
Some of 16611 W CULVER Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16611 W CULVER Street currently offering any rent specials?
16611 W CULVER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16611 W CULVER Street pet-friendly?
No, 16611 W CULVER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16611 W CULVER Street offer parking?
Yes, 16611 W CULVER Street offers parking.
Does 16611 W CULVER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16611 W CULVER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16611 W CULVER Street have a pool?
Yes, 16611 W CULVER Street has a pool.
Does 16611 W CULVER Street have accessible units?
No, 16611 W CULVER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16611 W CULVER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16611 W CULVER Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16611 W CULVER Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16611 W CULVER Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College