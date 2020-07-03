16564 W MELVIN Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Featuring wood floors downstairs and formal living,dining room, and family room! Large kitchen w/ black appliances,kitchen island,and eat-in area! Nice sized loft area upstairs and all bedrooms upstairs! Ceiling fans throughout, large master bedroom w/ dual sinks and 2 closets. 2'' wood blinds, landscaped and so much more! . Great opportunity for anyone wanting walking distance to local elementary school or local shopping. This home is a must see so what are you waiting for??