Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
16564 W MELVIN Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

16564 W MELVIN Street

16564 West Melvin Street · No Longer Available
Location

16564 West Melvin Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Featuring wood floors downstairs and formal living,dining room, and family room! Large kitchen w/ black appliances,kitchen island,and eat-in area! Nice sized loft area upstairs and all bedrooms upstairs! Ceiling fans throughout, large master bedroom w/ dual sinks and 2 closets. 2'' wood blinds, landscaped and so much more! . Great opportunity for anyone wanting walking distance to local elementary school or local shopping. This home is a must see so what are you waiting for??

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16564 W MELVIN Street have any available units?
16564 W MELVIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16564 W MELVIN Street have?
Some of 16564 W MELVIN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16564 W MELVIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
16564 W MELVIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16564 W MELVIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 16564 W MELVIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16564 W MELVIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 16564 W MELVIN Street offers parking.
Does 16564 W MELVIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16564 W MELVIN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16564 W MELVIN Street have a pool?
No, 16564 W MELVIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 16564 W MELVIN Street have accessible units?
No, 16564 W MELVIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16564 W MELVIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16564 W MELVIN Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16564 W MELVIN Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16564 W MELVIN Street does not have units with air conditioning.

