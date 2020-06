1648 S 174TH Lane

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, 4 BED, 2 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE W/ DEEP SINK & EPOXY FLOORING, fresh paint 2018. WHITE OLDER FRIDGE USED FOR SODA FRIDGE STAYS. MAIN FRIDGE AREA HAS WATER HOOK UP IF YOU WISH TO BRING YOUR OWN FRIDGE & HAVE WATER AND ICE. BOTH BATHROOMS HAVE DOUBLE SINKS. REVERSE OSMOSIS IN KITCHEN, CUSTOM BLINDS, NEW STOVE 2018, MICROWAVE 2018 AND DISHWASHER IN 2018. RENT PRICE INCLUDES THE FRONT LANDSCAPING, TENANT HAS TO MAINTAIN BACK YARD, WATER & KEEP BACK GRASS ALIVE AND KEEP LEMON TREE ALIVE. NO EXCEPTIONS...OWNERS ARE LICENSED AZ REAL ESTATE AGENTS. $60 MONEY ORDER APP FEE PER ADULT OVER 18, $225 NON REFUNDABLE BROKER ADMIN FEE UPON APP ACCEPTANCE. NO SMOKERS, PETS OK BUT HAS TO BE APPROVED BEFORE YOU FILL OUT APPLICATION PLEASE. BOTH