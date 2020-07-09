16426 W Piccadilly Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8cdf63206d ---- Gorgeous 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath PebbleCreek Community Home with an Open Split Floorplan. Beautifully maintained by a single owner. Kitchen designed for a chef: gas stove, built-in microwave, under-cabinet lighting, pantry, oversized island with undermount sink, dishwasher, cabinet space and full-length breakfast bar w/ pendant lighting for entertaining. Updated color scheme, lighted ceiling fans, recessed lighting and cellular shades throughout. Open family and dining area that open to an arched covered patio with a scenic view of the greenbelt. Master suite features a spacious bedroom, garden tub, walk-in glass shower, large walk-in closet, double sink vanity, private toilet room and plank ceramic tile. Private laundry room w/ washer and dryer included. Age Restricted Active Adult Community, one resident must be at least 40 years of age and no residents under the age of 19. Biking/Walking Paths, Clubhouse/Rec Room, Tennis Courts, Media Room, Workout Facility, Heated Pool, Spa and Golf Course, Guarded Entry. You will love living in this resort style community!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 1 Years Dryer Garage