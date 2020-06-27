All apartments in Goodyear
16247 W Moreland Street
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM

16247 W Moreland Street

16247 West Moreland Street · No Longer Available
Location

16247 West Moreland Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Bring your tenants to life in this amazing energy-efficient, solar, Goodyear home! New paint and trim in all rooms in warm, neutral paint tones highlight the beautiful laminate, tile, and plush carpeting! Eat in kitchen opens to the family room and features honey oak cabinets, pantry, and plenty of counter space. Spacious loft and bedrooms upstairs. Master has a walk in closet and an adjoining bath. Updated light fixtures throughout home. Serene backyard offers a covered patio and room for the ultimate oasis! Don't miss your dream home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16247 W Moreland Street have any available units?
16247 W Moreland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16247 W Moreland Street have?
Some of 16247 W Moreland Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16247 W Moreland Street currently offering any rent specials?
16247 W Moreland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16247 W Moreland Street pet-friendly?
No, 16247 W Moreland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16247 W Moreland Street offer parking?
No, 16247 W Moreland Street does not offer parking.
Does 16247 W Moreland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16247 W Moreland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16247 W Moreland Street have a pool?
No, 16247 W Moreland Street does not have a pool.
Does 16247 W Moreland Street have accessible units?
No, 16247 W Moreland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16247 W Moreland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16247 W Moreland Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16247 W Moreland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16247 W Moreland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
