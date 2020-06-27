16247 W Moreland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Bring your tenants to life in this amazing energy-efficient, solar, Goodyear home! New paint and trim in all rooms in warm, neutral paint tones highlight the beautiful laminate, tile, and plush carpeting! Eat in kitchen opens to the family room and features honey oak cabinets, pantry, and plenty of counter space. Spacious loft and bedrooms upstairs. Master has a walk in closet and an adjoining bath. Updated light fixtures throughout home. Serene backyard offers a covered patio and room for the ultimate oasis! Don't miss your dream home!