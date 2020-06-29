16117 W. Sherman St

Amenities

Welcome home! 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Wildflower Ranch available today. Open floor plan includes spacious kitchen with gas stove, high ceilings plenty of storage. New carpet throughout. Master bedroom includes master bath with dual sinks, walk-in his and her closets and a soaking tub/separate shower. Backyard has a covered patio, firepit and plenty of room for play or relaxing. Community greenbelt with park and walking paths is just a few houses away. Close to I-10, Luke AFB, Goodyear Ballpark, shopping, restaurants and plenty of amenities. Goodyear rental tax is 2.5%.