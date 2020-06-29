All apartments in Goodyear
Goodyear, AZ
16117 W. Sherman St
16117 W. Sherman St

16117 West Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Goodyear
Location

16117 West Sherman Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Wildflower Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Welcome home! 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Wildflower Ranch available today. Open floor plan includes spacious kitchen with gas stove, high ceilings plenty of storage. New carpet throughout. Master bedroom includes master bath with dual sinks, walk-in his and her closets and a soaking tub/separate shower. Backyard has a covered patio, firepit and plenty of room for play or relaxing. Community greenbelt with park and walking paths is just a few houses away. Close to I-10, Luke AFB, Goodyear Ballpark, shopping, restaurants and plenty of amenities. Goodyear rental tax is 2.5%.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16117 W. Sherman St have any available units?
16117 W. Sherman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16117 W. Sherman St have?
Some of 16117 W. Sherman St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16117 W. Sherman St currently offering any rent specials?
16117 W. Sherman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16117 W. Sherman St pet-friendly?
No, 16117 W. Sherman St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16117 W. Sherman St offer parking?
Yes, 16117 W. Sherman St offers parking.
Does 16117 W. Sherman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16117 W. Sherman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16117 W. Sherman St have a pool?
No, 16117 W. Sherman St does not have a pool.
Does 16117 W. Sherman St have accessible units?
No, 16117 W. Sherman St does not have accessible units.
Does 16117 W. Sherman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16117 W. Sherman St has units with dishwashers.
Does 16117 W. Sherman St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16117 W. Sherman St has units with air conditioning.

