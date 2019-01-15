All apartments in Goodyear
16056 W MADISON Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

16056 W MADISON Street

16056 West Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

16056 West Madison Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Wildflower Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***IF ACTIVE - WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS***Beautiful single level home located in the desirable community of Wildflower Ranch. Home offers a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Eat in kitchen offers all appliances along with plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath. Home also features a 2 car garage and big backyardMove in costs based on the 1st of the month move in are $2,635.33‬‬ which includes your 1st month's rent, tax, & admin fee. Plus a refundable security deposit as low as $300 OAC. Plus a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin / registration fee. Rent is prorated after the 1st. Pet fees not included***** No Housing Vouchers *****No CATS***WE NOW OFFER RENT TO OWN HOMES***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

