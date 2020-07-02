All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:15 PM

15963 W LARKSPUR Drive

15963 West Larkspur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15963 West Larkspur Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Sarival Paseo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Live where you work. Right in the heart of the great city of Goodyear, Arizona, close to some of the largest employers. Amazon, Wal-Mart distribution, Maricopa County Sheriff Dept., Luke Air Force Base. Well maintained , original owner, built in 2003,cul de sac , 4 bed , 2 bath, 2 car garage single family home, ready for rent. Great floor plan, separate living room and family rooms, centralized kitchen, fully equipped , refrigerator, washer, dryer, dishwasher and microwave. breakfast bar, dining area with bay window, all bedrooms on the same side with master in the rear. Covered patio, large backyard with grass and landscaping, fruit trees,, home backs to a private common area. Goodyear is a growing West Valley City with plenty of things to do. Home is in the Sarival Village Community. Close to the freeway, close to your work, Harkins New Movie Theater Complex, brand new restaurants, Cheddars, PF Changs, Oregano's, Red Robin, Texas Roadhouse and many others. Close to the Estrella Falls shopping. Not far from the fun, Cardinals games, Coyotes games, Spring Training, Goodyear is home to the Cincinnati Reds and The Cleveland Indians, just a short bike or uber ride to watch your favorite teams every spring. Looking for a 9-12 month lease, perfect for the family that bought a new build and needs a place while it gets built. Hurry This won't last, call the agent for a personal showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15963 W LARKSPUR Drive have any available units?
15963 W LARKSPUR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15963 W LARKSPUR Drive have?
Some of 15963 W LARKSPUR Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15963 W LARKSPUR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15963 W LARKSPUR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15963 W LARKSPUR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15963 W LARKSPUR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15963 W LARKSPUR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15963 W LARKSPUR Drive offers parking.
Does 15963 W LARKSPUR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15963 W LARKSPUR Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15963 W LARKSPUR Drive have a pool?
No, 15963 W LARKSPUR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15963 W LARKSPUR Drive have accessible units?
No, 15963 W LARKSPUR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15963 W LARKSPUR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15963 W LARKSPUR Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15963 W LARKSPUR Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15963 W LARKSPUR Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

