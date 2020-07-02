15963 W LARKSPUR Drive

Amenities

Live where you work. Right in the heart of the great city of Goodyear, Arizona, close to some of the largest employers. Amazon, Wal-Mart distribution, Maricopa County Sheriff Dept., Luke Air Force Base. Well maintained , original owner, built in 2003,cul de sac , 4 bed , 2 bath, 2 car garage single family home, ready for rent. Great floor plan, separate living room and family rooms, centralized kitchen, fully equipped , refrigerator, washer, dryer, dishwasher and microwave. breakfast bar, dining area with bay window, all bedrooms on the same side with master in the rear. Covered patio, large backyard with grass and landscaping, fruit trees,, home backs to a private common area. Goodyear is a growing West Valley City with plenty of things to do. Home is in the Sarival Village Community. Close to the freeway, close to your work, Harkins New Movie Theater Complex, brand new restaurants, Cheddars, PF Changs, Oregano's, Red Robin, Texas Roadhouse and many others. Close to the Estrella Falls shopping. Not far from the fun, Cardinals games, Coyotes games, Spring Training, Goodyear is home to the Cincinnati Reds and The Cleveland Indians, just a short bike or uber ride to watch your favorite teams every spring. Looking for a 9-12 month lease, perfect for the family that bought a new build and needs a place while it gets built. Hurry This won't last, call the agent for a personal showing.