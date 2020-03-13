All apartments in Goodyear
15954 W Papago Street

15954 West Papago Street · No Longer Available
Location

15954 West Papago Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Pueblo Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single level home with RV Gate...CLEAN, PRIVATE, and MOVE-IN READY. This 1,989 sf property is fully loaded with beautiful neutral interior colors, easy to clean corian kitchen countertops, upgraded cabinets, and large kitchen island with breakfast bar. Open floor plan in the family room and kitchen areas, surround sound ready. Enjoy the convenience of a large laundry room with a utility sink, a side exit in the garage to the side yard, ceiling fans throughout the interior. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are INCLUDED. Take advantage of your spacious and private backyard while enjoying the all-day shade in your back patio. If you have children or pets, the community park is a short walk away...4 houses down the road. THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15954 W Papago Street have any available units?
15954 W Papago Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15954 W Papago Street have?
Some of 15954 W Papago Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15954 W Papago Street currently offering any rent specials?
15954 W Papago Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15954 W Papago Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15954 W Papago Street is pet friendly.
Does 15954 W Papago Street offer parking?
Yes, 15954 W Papago Street offers parking.
Does 15954 W Papago Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15954 W Papago Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15954 W Papago Street have a pool?
No, 15954 W Papago Street does not have a pool.
Does 15954 W Papago Street have accessible units?
No, 15954 W Papago Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15954 W Papago Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15954 W Papago Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15954 W Papago Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15954 W Papago Street does not have units with air conditioning.
