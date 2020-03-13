15954 W Papago Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single level home with RV Gate...CLEAN, PRIVATE, and MOVE-IN READY. This 1,989 sf property is fully loaded with beautiful neutral interior colors, easy to clean corian kitchen countertops, upgraded cabinets, and large kitchen island with breakfast bar. Open floor plan in the family room and kitchen areas, surround sound ready. Enjoy the convenience of a large laundry room with a utility sink, a side exit in the garage to the side yard, ceiling fans throughout the interior. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are INCLUDED. Take advantage of your spacious and private backyard while enjoying the all-day shade in your back patio. If you have children or pets, the community park is a short walk away...4 houses down the road. THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST!!!!