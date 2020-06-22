15800 W Glenrosa Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Stunning Goodyear home is loaded with upgrades including a 3-car garage, granite counters, tile floors & a chef's dream kitchen with island, pantry & stainless steel appliances! Tons of space with nearly 5,000 square feet, 5 bedrooms & a loft. Huge backyard with covered patio. No pets please.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rightkeypropertymanagement.com



Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.