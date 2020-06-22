All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15800 W Glenrosa Ave

15800 West Glenrosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15800 West Glenrosa Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Stunning Goodyear home is loaded with upgrades including a 3-car garage, granite counters, tile floors & a chef's dream kitchen with island, pantry & stainless steel appliances! Tons of space with nearly 5,000 square feet, 5 bedrooms & a loft. Huge backyard with covered patio. No pets please.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rightkeypropertymanagement.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15800 W Glenrosa Ave have any available units?
15800 W Glenrosa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15800 W Glenrosa Ave have?
Some of 15800 W Glenrosa Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15800 W Glenrosa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15800 W Glenrosa Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15800 W Glenrosa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 15800 W Glenrosa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15800 W Glenrosa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15800 W Glenrosa Ave does offer parking.
Does 15800 W Glenrosa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15800 W Glenrosa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15800 W Glenrosa Ave have a pool?
No, 15800 W Glenrosa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15800 W Glenrosa Ave have accessible units?
No, 15800 W Glenrosa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15800 W Glenrosa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15800 W Glenrosa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15800 W Glenrosa Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 15800 W Glenrosa Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
