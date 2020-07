Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly

Close to shopping, NICE inside! - This house has tile in all the right places and new carpet throughout! Washer and Dryer are included, very close to shopping and I-10. Hard to find a house in such great condition at the price point in Goodyear. Come see it quickly. Goodyear rental tax 2.5%, $1200 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, no cats, $300 pet fee IF owner approves your small dog. $10 mthly admin fee



No Cats Allowed



