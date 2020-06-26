All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:35 AM

15697 W Minnezona Ave

15697 West Minnezona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15697 West Minnezona Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 Bedroom And 3 Bathroom Home With 1 Bedroom And Full Bathroom On Lower Level, Tile And Carpet Flooring, Kitchen Includes Granite Counter Tops, Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave, Smooth Top Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Pantry, Built-In Desk, Dining In Breakfast Nook, Formal Living And Dining Rooms, Family Room With Media Niche , Lower Bathroom With Patio Exit, Washer & Dryer Included, Ceiling Fans, Upstairs Loft, Large Master Suite Bathroom With Walk-In Closet, Double Sink Vanity, Separate Shower & Tub, Private Water Closet, Large Rear Yard With An Extensive Covered Patio, Desert Landscaping, 3 Car Garage With Opener And Exit Service Door. Located At The End Of A Cul-De-Sac. Call now to view!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15697 W Minnezona Ave have any available units?
15697 W Minnezona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15697 W Minnezona Ave have?
Some of 15697 W Minnezona Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15697 W Minnezona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15697 W Minnezona Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15697 W Minnezona Ave pet-friendly?
No, 15697 W Minnezona Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15697 W Minnezona Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15697 W Minnezona Ave offers parking.
Does 15697 W Minnezona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15697 W Minnezona Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15697 W Minnezona Ave have a pool?
No, 15697 W Minnezona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15697 W Minnezona Ave have accessible units?
No, 15697 W Minnezona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15697 W Minnezona Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15697 W Minnezona Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 15697 W Minnezona Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15697 W Minnezona Ave has units with air conditioning.
