patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Greenbriar - - Stunning 2 Bedroom +Den home overlooking the Tuscany Falls Golf Course. Beautifully decorated with a designers touch. Wet Bar off living room which features a large sectional, great for entertaining. Kitchen features all stainless steel appliances with an upgraded gas stove. Quaint breakfast table off kitchen. Custom paint throughout. West Patio with Fairway and Mountain views, beautiful for watching the sunset.



High Speed Internet included.



PebbleCreek Active Adult Community -Unit 27 Lot 170



*Note the rental rate listed is for the peak season months of Jan-April. Please contact us for the off peak rates.



