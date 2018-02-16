15409 W WINDWARD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This beautiful single story home features an open concept floor plan including great room, kitchen and dining nook. Kitchen offers modern Quartz countertops, single basin oversized sink, dining bar and much more. The master bedroom is at the rear of the home and features an oversized walk in shower, dual vanities, water closet and oversized walk in closet. The other two rooms are located towards the front and are spacious and convenient to the hall bath. The wood plank tile flooring throughout complete the modern look and feel of this delightful home. Be sure to see this soon as it wont last long!