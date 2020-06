Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

This beautiful home recently has been updated with new tile, new carpet, new interior paint, new backyard landscaping, new stainless steel appliances, new granite tile counter tops and new light fixtures. This property has a beautiful self cleaning pebble tec pool with waterfall, upgraded cabinets, wooden staircase with wrought iron, a spacious kitchen with island and pantry as well as downstairs storage closet. Pool Maintenance & HOA Landlord pays. You will love this home.