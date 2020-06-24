15305 W Roma Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

G-O-R-G-E-O-U-S ''Luxury'' Rental! Freshly Painted & Super Clean. This Stunning Home truly shows ''Pride of Ownership''. Located in the Prime Neighborhood of Palm Valley w/ Top Rated School Districts. This Stunning Home has 4 Beds w/ a UNIQUE Master Suite Downstairs & a Huge Private Retreat Upstairs, 3.5 Baths, 3-Car Garage & a Beautifully Landscaped Backyard. Kitchen boasts 42'' Cherry Cabinets, Granite Counters, high-end Jenn Air SS Appliances, 5-Burner Gas Cooktop, Double Wall Ovens, Large Center Island, Upgraded Tiles & Hardwood Floors. Upstairs has Common Loft Area, 3 more Bedrooms w/ a Jack & Jill Bath & a Full 3rd Bathroom. Freshly Painted Complete Interior w/ 2-Tone Custom Paint (Walls, Ceilings, Closets, Doors, Trims). You will absolutely FALL IN LOVE w/ this Stunning Home!