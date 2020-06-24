All apartments in Goodyear
15305 W Roma Avenue
15305 W Roma Avenue

15305 West Roma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15305 West Roma Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
G-O-R-G-E-O-U-S ''Luxury'' Rental! Freshly Painted & Super Clean. This Stunning Home truly shows ''Pride of Ownership''. Located in the Prime Neighborhood of Palm Valley w/ Top Rated School Districts. This Stunning Home has 4 Beds w/ a UNIQUE Master Suite Downstairs & a Huge Private Retreat Upstairs, 3.5 Baths, 3-Car Garage & a Beautifully Landscaped Backyard. Kitchen boasts 42'' Cherry Cabinets, Granite Counters, high-end Jenn Air SS Appliances, 5-Burner Gas Cooktop, Double Wall Ovens, Large Center Island, Upgraded Tiles & Hardwood Floors. Upstairs has Common Loft Area, 3 more Bedrooms w/ a Jack & Jill Bath & a Full 3rd Bathroom. Freshly Painted Complete Interior w/ 2-Tone Custom Paint (Walls, Ceilings, Closets, Doors, Trims). You will absolutely FALL IN LOVE w/ this Stunning Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15305 W Roma Avenue have any available units?
15305 W Roma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15305 W Roma Avenue have?
Some of 15305 W Roma Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15305 W Roma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15305 W Roma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15305 W Roma Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15305 W Roma Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15305 W Roma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15305 W Roma Avenue offers parking.
Does 15305 W Roma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15305 W Roma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15305 W Roma Avenue have a pool?
No, 15305 W Roma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15305 W Roma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15305 W Roma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15305 W Roma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15305 W Roma Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15305 W Roma Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15305 W Roma Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
