All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 15171 West Melvin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
15171 West Melvin Street
Last updated November 25 2019 at 4:58 PM

15171 West Melvin Street

15171 West Melvin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15171 West Melvin Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1600 sq ft, 4 Bedroom home in Goodyear is available for immediate move-in!

Spacious livingroom with high ceilings. Kitchen features separate dining area and includes all major appliances! Home features gorgeous high-polished tile flooring throughout. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Low maintenance front and back yards. This one wont last long! Pets under 25 lbs.

Visit www.rpmpin.com or call 480.351.3855 for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15171 West Melvin Street have any available units?
15171 West Melvin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 15171 West Melvin Street currently offering any rent specials?
15171 West Melvin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15171 West Melvin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15171 West Melvin Street is pet friendly.
Does 15171 West Melvin Street offer parking?
No, 15171 West Melvin Street does not offer parking.
Does 15171 West Melvin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15171 West Melvin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15171 West Melvin Street have a pool?
No, 15171 West Melvin Street does not have a pool.
Does 15171 West Melvin Street have accessible units?
No, 15171 West Melvin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15171 West Melvin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15171 West Melvin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15171 West Melvin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15171 West Melvin Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College