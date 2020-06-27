All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 15145 W ELM Street.
15145 W ELM Street

15145 West Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

15145 West Elm Street, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully remodeled home in Palm Valley. *Kitchen features granite, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, stone enclosure for gas cooktop, large island. *Spacious family room has a stone enclosed fireplace that is open to the kitchen. *Master suite is oversized with separate sitting area. Master bath has double sinks, travertine floors, marble counters, separate shower and tub. *One bed downstairs with full bath. *Second floor has loft and office/den area along with 2 more beds and bath. *Beautiful backyard oasis includes pool (HEATER for use during Winter months and also CHILLER to keep water refreshing in the Summer) with water features and a swim up bar, sunken BBQ and fire pit with a covered ramada. *3 car tandem garage with work benchASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15145 W ELM Street have any available units?
15145 W ELM Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15145 W ELM Street have?
Some of 15145 W ELM Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15145 W ELM Street currently offering any rent specials?
15145 W ELM Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15145 W ELM Street pet-friendly?
No, 15145 W ELM Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15145 W ELM Street offer parking?
Yes, 15145 W ELM Street offers parking.
Does 15145 W ELM Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15145 W ELM Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15145 W ELM Street have a pool?
Yes, 15145 W ELM Street has a pool.
Does 15145 W ELM Street have accessible units?
No, 15145 W ELM Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15145 W ELM Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15145 W ELM Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15145 W ELM Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15145 W ELM Street does not have units with air conditioning.
