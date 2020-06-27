15145 W ELM Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautifully remodeled home in Palm Valley. *Kitchen features granite, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, stone enclosure for gas cooktop, large island. *Spacious family room has a stone enclosed fireplace that is open to the kitchen. *Master suite is oversized with separate sitting area. Master bath has double sinks, travertine floors, marble counters, separate shower and tub. *One bed downstairs with full bath. *Second floor has loft and office/den area along with 2 more beds and bath. *Beautiful backyard oasis includes pool (HEATER for use during Winter months and also CHILLER to keep water refreshing in the Summer) with water features and a swim up bar, sunken BBQ and fire pit with a covered ramada. *3 car tandem garage with work benchASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY