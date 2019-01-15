15136 West Pierson South

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill garage

This Amazing home in the community of Palm Valley has a beautiful sparkling pool with mountain views, huge oversized patio, and BBQ area. The meticulous landscaping creates your very own private oasis. The home is picture perfect, warm and inviting, and is packed with upgrades. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, double oven, stainless steel appliances, staggered cabinets, custom Island, breakfast room &amp; raised bar area that is perfect for entertaining. The spacious Master Suite with a private entrance to the backyard oasis offers dual raised vanity, separate deep soaker tub and walk-in shower, plus huge closet and large linen closet. The 2nd Bedroom en-suite could easily be used as a 2nd master suite with its own full bathroom &amp; walk-in closet and the 3rd bedroom is conveniently located next to the 3rd full bath. This home features a large 3 car garage. Ceiling fans throughout. Gorgeous natural gas fireplace in the large open living area and a formal dining area. Sorry no pets!