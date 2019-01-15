All apartments in Goodyear
15136 West Pierson South

15136 West Pierson Street · No Longer Available
Location

15136 West Pierson Street, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This Amazing home in the community of Palm Valley has a beautiful sparkling pool with mountain views, huge oversized patio, and BBQ area. The meticulous landscaping creates your very own private oasis. The home is picture perfect, warm and inviting, and is packed with upgrades. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, double oven, stainless steel appliances, staggered cabinets, custom Island, breakfast room &amp;amp; raised bar area that is perfect for entertaining. The spacious Master Suite with a private entrance to the backyard oasis offers dual raised vanity, separate deep soaker tub and walk-in shower, plus huge closet and large linen closet. The 2nd Bedroom en-suite could easily be used as a 2nd master suite with its own full bathroom &amp;amp; walk-in closet and the 3rd bedroom is conveniently located next to the 3rd full bath. This home features a large 3 car garage. Ceiling fans throughout. Gorgeous natural gas fireplace in the large open living area and a formal dining area. Sorry no pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15136 West Pierson South have any available units?
15136 West Pierson South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15136 West Pierson South have?
Some of 15136 West Pierson South's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15136 West Pierson South currently offering any rent specials?
15136 West Pierson South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15136 West Pierson South pet-friendly?
No, 15136 West Pierson South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15136 West Pierson South offer parking?
Yes, 15136 West Pierson South does offer parking.
Does 15136 West Pierson South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15136 West Pierson South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15136 West Pierson South have a pool?
Yes, 15136 West Pierson South has a pool.
Does 15136 West Pierson South have accessible units?
No, 15136 West Pierson South does not have accessible units.
Does 15136 West Pierson South have units with dishwashers?
No, 15136 West Pierson South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15136 West Pierson South have units with air conditioning?
No, 15136 West Pierson South does not have units with air conditioning.
