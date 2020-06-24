15115 W TAYLOR Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Short Term Vacation rental in Goodyear, Arizona, fully furnished home from June 15th to October 1st, 2019. Well behaved dog allowed, no kitties. Non Smoking. Very clean, 3 bedroom; 2.5 bath home in Goodyear, near ball parks, Luke Air Base and local shopping. Pet to be approved by Owner. Security and pet deposit fully refundable if property is left as found. Home features a music room and office. Utilities included. 3% city tax is not included. Tenant will not have access to garage or Master bedroom closet.