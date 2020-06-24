All apartments in Goodyear
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
15115 W TAYLOR Street
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

15115 W TAYLOR Street

15115 West Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

15115 West Taylor Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Short Term Vacation rental in Goodyear, Arizona, fully furnished home from June 15th to October 1st, 2019. Well behaved dog allowed, no kitties. Non Smoking. Very clean, 3 bedroom; 2.5 bath home in Goodyear, near ball parks, Luke Air Base and local shopping. Pet to be approved by Owner. Security and pet deposit fully refundable if property is left as found. Home features a music room and office. Utilities included. 3% city tax is not included. Tenant will not have access to garage or Master bedroom closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15115 W TAYLOR Street have any available units?
15115 W TAYLOR Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15115 W TAYLOR Street have?
Some of 15115 W TAYLOR Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15115 W TAYLOR Street currently offering any rent specials?
15115 W TAYLOR Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15115 W TAYLOR Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15115 W TAYLOR Street is pet friendly.
Does 15115 W TAYLOR Street offer parking?
Yes, 15115 W TAYLOR Street offers parking.
Does 15115 W TAYLOR Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15115 W TAYLOR Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15115 W TAYLOR Street have a pool?
No, 15115 W TAYLOR Street does not have a pool.
Does 15115 W TAYLOR Street have accessible units?
No, 15115 W TAYLOR Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15115 W TAYLOR Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15115 W TAYLOR Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15115 W TAYLOR Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15115 W TAYLOR Street does not have units with air conditioning.
