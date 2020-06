15109 W. Fillmore Street

Amenities

Great Goodyear home with pool - GREAT CURB APPEAL WITH STONE ACCENTS ~ PREMIUM CORNER NORTH/SOUTH LOT 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH GREAT ROOM PLAN WITH VAULTED CEILINGS & PLANT SHELVES ~ CUSTOM KITCHEN CABINETRY ~ SS APPLIANCES ~ GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & TILE BACKSPLASH ~ BAY WINDOW IN EAT IN AREA ~ CUSTOM PAINT & LIGHT FIXTURES ~ CUSTOM WINDOW COVERINGS ~ 16'' TILE ~ UPGRADED CARPET ~ SIX-PANEL DOORS ~ MASTER SUITE WITH BAY WINDOW & WALK IN CLOSET ~ MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE SHOWER/TUB & DUAL SINKS ~ CUSTOM SINK & FAUCET IN GUEST BATH ~ RESORT STYLE LANDSCAPING WITH POOL & WATER FEATURE ~ COVERED PATIO WITH TILE FLOORING ~ EPOXY FLOORING IN GARAGE & STORAGE CABINETS. RENT $1895 Includes Pool Service $2,000 security deposit, $400 pr approved pet and $150 NR admin fee will apply, monthly tax 2.5%, ins $9.50 & monthly admin fee $30 apply



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2751669)