All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 14951 W WILSHIRE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
14951 W WILSHIRE Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

14951 W WILSHIRE Drive

14951 West Wilshire Drive · (623) 330-0065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14951 West Wilshire Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1573 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
GREAT VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE. Call listing agent for per night/ price. Adorable 3 bdrm, 3 bath + den Cottage Home w/ large yard, 2-story Spanish style loaded with upgrades! Former Model Home! Kitchen features custom built-ins, upgraded maple cabinets, gas appliances, granite counter-tops. AND MORE! GE PROFILE REFRIGERATOR, tile flooring, faux wood blinds. Additional convenient half-bath PLUS DEN/OFFICE downstairs.Surround sound system in first floor and master bed room upstairs to enjoy your preferred songs and radio shows Upstairs enjoy 3 bedrooms and two full baths. Master has double sinks & tile, very roomy. Beautiful Comm. pool with jacuzzi and huge grassy park ACROSS THE STREET!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14951 W WILSHIRE Drive have any available units?
14951 W WILSHIRE Drive has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14951 W WILSHIRE Drive have?
Some of 14951 W WILSHIRE Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14951 W WILSHIRE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14951 W WILSHIRE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14951 W WILSHIRE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14951 W WILSHIRE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14951 W WILSHIRE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14951 W WILSHIRE Drive does offer parking.
Does 14951 W WILSHIRE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14951 W WILSHIRE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14951 W WILSHIRE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14951 W WILSHIRE Drive has a pool.
Does 14951 W WILSHIRE Drive have accessible units?
No, 14951 W WILSHIRE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14951 W WILSHIRE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14951 W WILSHIRE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14951 W WILSHIRE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14951 W WILSHIRE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14951 W WILSHIRE Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity