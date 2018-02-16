14951 W WILSHIRE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

GREAT VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE. Call listing agent for per night/ price. Adorable 3 bdrm, 3 bath + den Cottage Home w/ large yard, 2-story Spanish style loaded with upgrades! Former Model Home! Kitchen features custom built-ins, upgraded maple cabinets, gas appliances, granite counter-tops. AND MORE! GE PROFILE REFRIGERATOR, tile flooring, faux wood blinds. Additional convenient half-bath PLUS DEN/OFFICE downstairs.Surround sound system in first floor and master bed room upstairs to enjoy your preferred songs and radio shows Upstairs enjoy 3 bedrooms and two full baths. Master has double sinks & tile, very roomy. Beautiful Comm. pool with jacuzzi and huge grassy park ACROSS THE STREET!