14903 W ASHLAND Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

UPDATE 1/26: LEASE PENDINGBeautiful home w/ three beds, 2.5 baths.Tile and wood flooring. Living room; dining room; kitchen with black appliances, gas stove, pantry, upgraded cabinets. A small refrigerator will be provided if needed. Master bdrm has bath with dual sinks and private toilet area. Upstairs laundry rm w/ washer and dryer. Fans and blinds thruout; walk in closets in each bedrm. Property is fenced all around w/ low fence and faces the park and lush grass area. Cobblestone driveway in back w/ two car garage including storage cabinets and entry to house. Community pool nearby. Call today!!