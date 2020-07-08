All apartments in Goodyear
14903 W ASHLAND Avenue
Last updated January 29 2020 at 6:18 AM

14903 W ASHLAND Avenue

14903 West Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14903 West Ashland Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
UPDATE 1/26: LEASE PENDINGBeautiful home w/ three beds, 2.5 baths.Tile and wood flooring. Living room; dining room; kitchen with black appliances, gas stove, pantry, upgraded cabinets. A small refrigerator will be provided if needed. Master bdrm has bath with dual sinks and private toilet area. Upstairs laundry rm w/ washer and dryer. Fans and blinds thruout; walk in closets in each bedrm. Property is fenced all around w/ low fence and faces the park and lush grass area. Cobblestone driveway in back w/ two car garage including storage cabinets and entry to house. Community pool nearby. Call today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14903 W ASHLAND Avenue have any available units?
14903 W ASHLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14903 W ASHLAND Avenue have?
Some of 14903 W ASHLAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14903 W ASHLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14903 W ASHLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14903 W ASHLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14903 W ASHLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14903 W ASHLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14903 W ASHLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 14903 W ASHLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14903 W ASHLAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14903 W ASHLAND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14903 W ASHLAND Avenue has a pool.
Does 14903 W ASHLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14903 W ASHLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14903 W ASHLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14903 W ASHLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14903 W ASHLAND Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14903 W ASHLAND Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

