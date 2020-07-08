14903 W ASHLAND Avenue

Amenities
UPDATE 1/26: LEASE PENDINGBeautiful home w/ three beds, 2.5 baths.Tile and wood flooring. Living room; dining room; kitchen with black appliances, gas stove, pantry, upgraded cabinets. A small refrigerator will be provided if needed. Master bdrm has bath with dual sinks and private toilet area. Upstairs laundry rm w/ washer and dryer. Fans and blinds thruout; walk in closets in each bedrm. Property is fenced all around w/ low fence and faces the park and lush grass area. Cobblestone driveway in back w/ two car garage including storage cabinets and entry to house. Community pool nearby. Call today!!