Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:57 AM

14901 W ASHLAND Avenue

14901 West Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14901 West Ashland Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
playground
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
Great 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in a great Goodyear location! There is an office downstairs, and a nice private patio in the backyard. Step outside the front door into the park and playground. Check out your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14901 W ASHLAND Avenue have any available units?
14901 W ASHLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14901 W ASHLAND Avenue have?
Some of 14901 W ASHLAND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14901 W ASHLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14901 W ASHLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14901 W ASHLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14901 W ASHLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14901 W ASHLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14901 W ASHLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 14901 W ASHLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14901 W ASHLAND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14901 W ASHLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 14901 W ASHLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14901 W ASHLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14901 W ASHLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14901 W ASHLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14901 W ASHLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14901 W ASHLAND Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14901 W ASHLAND Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
