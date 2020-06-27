14901 W ASHLAND Avenue

14901 West Ashland Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Rio Paseo
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
playground
fireplace
bbq/grill
Great 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in a great Goodyear location! There is an office downstairs, and a nice private patio in the backyard. Step outside the front door into the park and playground. Check out your new home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
