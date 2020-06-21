14817 W HILLSIDE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

**POOL** 4 bedroom, 3 bath Single Story Home on a large lot in Palm Valley. 3 car garage - this home has it all. Expansive tile for carefree living. The kitchen overlooks the great room and features upgraded cabinets, granite counters, double ovens, Cooktop and a Pantry. Custom dry bar with wine rack. Ceiling fans & wood blinds throughout. Backyard oasis with play pool, large grassy area & water feature. Front bedroom has it's own bathroom and a walk in closet. Large Greatroom. Large Master bedroom. w/Walk In closet, Separate Tub & Shower and double sinks. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Single Story with a Pool in Palm Valley.