14817 W HILLSIDE Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

14817 W HILLSIDE Street

14817 West Hillside Street · No Longer Available
Location

14817 West Hillside Street, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
**POOL** 4 bedroom, 3 bath Single Story Home on a large lot in Palm Valley. 3 car garage - this home has it all. Expansive tile for carefree living. The kitchen overlooks the great room and features upgraded cabinets, granite counters, double ovens, Cooktop and a Pantry. Custom dry bar with wine rack. Ceiling fans & wood blinds throughout. Backyard oasis with play pool, large grassy area & water feature. Front bedroom has it's own bathroom and a walk in closet. Large Greatroom. Large Master bedroom. w/Walk In closet, Separate Tub & Shower and double sinks. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Single Story with a Pool in Palm Valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14817 W HILLSIDE Street have any available units?
14817 W HILLSIDE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14817 W HILLSIDE Street have?
Some of 14817 W HILLSIDE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14817 W HILLSIDE Street currently offering any rent specials?
14817 W HILLSIDE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14817 W HILLSIDE Street pet-friendly?
No, 14817 W HILLSIDE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14817 W HILLSIDE Street offer parking?
Yes, 14817 W HILLSIDE Street does offer parking.
Does 14817 W HILLSIDE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14817 W HILLSIDE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14817 W HILLSIDE Street have a pool?
Yes, 14817 W HILLSIDE Street has a pool.
Does 14817 W HILLSIDE Street have accessible units?
No, 14817 W HILLSIDE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14817 W HILLSIDE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14817 W HILLSIDE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14817 W HILLSIDE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14817 W HILLSIDE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
