14788 S 178th Lane Available 03/06/20 Two bedroom home in Estrella Mountain Ranch - Tenant occupied until 3/1. This two bedroom home has an upgraded kitchen with granite, and SS appliances, including a gas range. Culdesac makes this a very quite location. Estrella Mountain views in the front. Upgraded washer dryer and an oversized garage! Enjoy the tremendous amenities of Estrella Mountain Ranch for just a one time fee of $100 (lakes, gyms, diner, pools). Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $1295 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. Monthly admin fee of $10.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3553072)