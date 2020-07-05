All apartments in Goodyear
14788 S 178th Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

14788 S 178th Lane

14788 South 178th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14788 South 178th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
14788 S 178th Lane Available 03/06/20 Two bedroom home in Estrella Mountain Ranch - Tenant occupied until 3/1. This two bedroom home has an upgraded kitchen with granite, and SS appliances, including a gas range. Culdesac makes this a very quite location. Estrella Mountain views in the front. Upgraded washer dryer and an oversized garage! Enjoy the tremendous amenities of Estrella Mountain Ranch for just a one time fee of $100 (lakes, gyms, diner, pools). Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $1295 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. Monthly admin fee of $10.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3553072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14788 S 178th Lane have any available units?
14788 S 178th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14788 S 178th Lane have?
Some of 14788 S 178th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14788 S 178th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14788 S 178th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14788 S 178th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14788 S 178th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14788 S 178th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14788 S 178th Lane offers parking.
Does 14788 S 178th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14788 S 178th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14788 S 178th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14788 S 178th Lane has a pool.
Does 14788 S 178th Lane have accessible units?
No, 14788 S 178th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14788 S 178th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14788 S 178th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14788 S 178th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14788 S 178th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

