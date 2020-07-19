14565 West Medlock Drive

Amenities

Stunning single story in Palm Valley home with INCLUDED solar for lower electric bills and pool service. This home has everything you could possibly imagine! Home features a gourmet kithchen with gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, enormous granite counter top, 36/42'' stagger cabinets, custom paint throughout, upgraded window coverings, beautiful master bath with sand shower walls and floor tub, crown molding, high ceilings, pendant lighting, staggered distressed tile, upgraded carpet, 2nd and 3rd bedroom share Jack and Jill bathrooms, beautiful french doors at den, mud room, butler's pantry, surround sound, water filtration system, Carribean pool with with surrounding travertine tile, and a 3 car garage.



