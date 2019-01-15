Welcome to this fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the highly desirable community of Sunrise in Goodyear AZ. This home is located in the heard of it all. It is Within walking distance to grocery, shopping and dining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14349 W Mitchell Drive have any available units?
14349 W Mitchell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14349 W Mitchell Drive have?
Some of 14349 W Mitchell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14349 W Mitchell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14349 W Mitchell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.