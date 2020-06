14298 W VERDE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

**ELEGANT ''GOLDEN HERITAGE'' HOME IN GREAT PALM VALLEY LOCATION!!!**VERY SPACIOUS FEELING FLOORPLAN!**BIG MASTER SUITE WITH DUAL SINKS, SEPARATE TUB & SHOWER AND MIRRORED WALK-IN CLOSET!**SPACIOUS KITCHEN COULD BE A LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN OR KITCHEN/FAMILY ROOM**LIVING ROOM - DINING COMBO**WIDE COVERED PATIO & EASY CARE LANDSCAPE**ACCESS TO PALM VALLEY HEATED COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS, AND COMMUNITY CENTER**KIDS PLAYGROUND JUST AROUND THE CORNER + BASKETBALL & SOCCER FIELD RIGHT DOWN THE STREET**PALM VALLEY GOLF COURSE JUST A SHORT DISTANCE AWAY!**!!**REFRIGERATOR FURNISHED**ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING INSIDE**50% OF CLEANING AND PET DEPOSITS ARE NON REFUNDABLE-FOR ADMIN FEE**IN VICINITY OF LUKE AIR FORCE BASE**CURRENT COST TO TENANT FOR COMMUNITY ACCESS CARD IS $5.00**