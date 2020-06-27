All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

13633 W Alvarado Dr

13633 West Alvarado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13633 West Alvarado Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
5 bedroom 3 bath home with a fenced pool in Palm Valley is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home with a fenced pool in Palm Valley is available for immediate move in! Full weekly pool service is included in the rent! Landscaping is also included in the rent! This home has solar keeping your electric bills low. Home is in a gated community and is on a cul de sac and has a three car garage and an RV gate. There is one bedroom and a full bath downstairs and the master and 3 additional bedrooms and the master bath plus a guest bath upstairs. It also features 2 walk in pantries, a kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, cabinets and a hanging area in the laundry room, a water softener, reverse osmosis, his and her sinks in the master bath plus a separate tub and shower, double sinks in the guest bath, walk-in closets in all bedrooms except one, and a huge walk in in the master. The backyard is finished and has an extended covered patio, and a in ground trampoline and basketball hoop. THIS IS THE PERFECT FAMILY HOME! Property is in a is close to schools, shopping, parks and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5136464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

