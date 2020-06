Amenities

Awesome, single level, fully remodeled home with pool, situated on the Palm Valley Golf course. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, nice flooring & brushed nickel hardware. Great room has beautiful tile, custom window coverings and neutral paint. Master bedroom has tile flooring & walk-in closet. Other bedrooms have nice carpeting & one has a walk-in closet. Close to all shopping and fast access to freeways. EXCELLING SCHOOLS!