13465 S 175TH Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool putting green hot tub

Super Cozy 2 Bedroom Home with Den and 2 Full Baths on Oversized PREMIUM Lot (No Neighbors Behind and Unobstructed Views of Estrella Mountains) * Owned Solar Panels so lots of savings on your electric bill! * Resort Style Backyard with Pebble Tec Pool, Built-In Spa, and Putting Green * Two-Tone Paint * Laminate Wood Flooring in Great Room, Hallways, Bedroom 2 and Master * Built In Niches * Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower & Walk In Closet in Master Bath * Front Porch and Full Length Covered Patio * Separate Exit Door from Master to Backyard * Fridge, Washer and Dryer Included as a Bonus! ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY