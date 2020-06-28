All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 13465 S 175TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
13465 S 175TH Avenue
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:15 AM

13465 S 175TH Avenue

13465 South 175th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

13465 South 175th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
hot tub
Super Cozy 2 Bedroom Home with Den and 2 Full Baths on Oversized PREMIUM Lot (No Neighbors Behind and Unobstructed Views of Estrella Mountains) * Owned Solar Panels so lots of savings on your electric bill! * Resort Style Backyard with Pebble Tec Pool, Built-In Spa, and Putting Green * Two-Tone Paint * Laminate Wood Flooring in Great Room, Hallways, Bedroom 2 and Master * Built In Niches * Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower & Walk In Closet in Master Bath * Front Porch and Full Length Covered Patio * Separate Exit Door from Master to Backyard * Fridge, Washer and Dryer Included as a Bonus! ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13465 S 175TH Avenue have any available units?
13465 S 175TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 13465 S 175TH Avenue have?
Some of 13465 S 175TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13465 S 175TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13465 S 175TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13465 S 175TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13465 S 175TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 13465 S 175TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13465 S 175TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 13465 S 175TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13465 S 175TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13465 S 175TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13465 S 175TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 13465 S 175TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13465 S 175TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13465 S 175TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13465 S 175TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 13465 S 175TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13465 S 175TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College