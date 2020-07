Amenities

Home is located within a cul de sac and close to Palm Valley elementary school. It has a Pebble Tec pool with water fall. Laminate wood floor to great room. Side by side ice maker refrigerator, washer and dryer. Island of grass in back yard with low maintenance desert to front. Tenant to verify school info and room dimensions. Owner/agent. Application fee applies. Viewing by appointment only